Cleveland trooper hospitalized after patrol car hit on I-480

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW/WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that injured a trooper from the Cleveland Post.

It happened on I-480, near Warrensville Center Road, Thursday just before 11 p.m.

According to a press release, the trooper was parked on the left side of the road.

A driver involved in a crash the trooper was investigating was giving the trooper a statement.

OSHP reports a car headed westbound went off the side of the road struck the patrol car from behind.

The trooper was transported to the hospital, as well as the driver who was providing the statement.

Both have non-life threatening injuries.

The driver who hit the patrol car is being treated as well.

The crash remains under investigation.    

