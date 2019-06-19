Cleveland Clinic now tops list of state’s biggest employers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State data shows the Cleveland Clinic has surpassed Walmart as Ohio’s largest private-sector employer.

The Cleveland-based hospital system has 50,825 employees, compared to Walmart’s 49,330.

That’s according to the Ohio Development Services Agency’s annual report on major employers in the state. It was released earlier this spring.

Other large private-sector employers include retailers such as Kroger and Giant Eagle, Chase bank, and other hospital systems such as Columbus-based Ohio Health.

Honda, with 15,000 Ohio employees, remains the state’s largest manufacturer.

Cleveland Clinic spokeswoman Eileen Shiel (sheel) says the hospital system is proud to be Ohio’s largest private employer. She says the system provides almost $18 billion in economic impact and supports nearly 120,000 direct and indirect jobs in the community.

