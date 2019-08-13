Cleveland Browns hold first youth football camp in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — From high school to college and, yes, even the pros, football season is right around the corner.

On the city’s west side, there was a recreation center decked out in a lot of orange and brown.

Cleveland Browns.

“We got to get to Columbus,” said Jenner Tekancic, who is with the community relations department with the Cleveland Browns. “We got to get kids playing football. Let’s get them talking about sports. You know, let’s get it going.”

It’s the first time the Browns held a youth football clinic in Columbus. With the Browns and the Columbus Crew sharing ownership, it was a perfect fit for this partnership to happen.

It is also Play Football Month, an initiative through the NFL to get kids active and learning about football across the country.

“It was fun,” said Mekhi Yates, one of the camp’s attendees.

More than 200 kids ages 8-14 signed up for the clinic.

They went through several drills to sharpen their skills, worked on the basics, and even played a little flag football.

None of it would have been possible without the local volunteers.

Mike Yates is one of them.

“I’m happy they’re here and they sponsored this event,” he said.

To top it all off, he’s a Browns fan and has always been one

Yates said it comes with being in his family, and they don’t plan to change it anytime soon.

“My father was buried in orange and brown,” he said. “So, whenever Cleveland makes it to the Super Bowl, I got an option of mortgage or Super Bowl tickets. We’re going to the Super Bowl.”

A Browns spokesperson said the organization is interested in making this an annual tradition.