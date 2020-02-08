Clerk escapes southeast Columbus robbery attempt

COLUMBUS (WCMH)— Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a UDF in southeast Columbus.

According to Columbus police, it happened on February 5 at the store 2600 Noe Bixby Road.

Police said the suspect displayed a knife and demanded cash. The clerk jumped the counter and was nearly stabbed, according to police.

The police report says the suspect fled the business after his failed attempt at getting cash.

The alleged suspect is described as a male in his late twenties, standing 5’8″ and weighing 180 pounds. The suspect was wearing all black clothing along with black and white tennis shoes.