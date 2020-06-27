Cleanup underway following severe storms in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) – On most Friday nights during the summer you’ll hear engines roaring at Pacemakers Dragway Park in Mount Vernon. But on Friday night it was the roaring of the storm.

“It was pretty impressive on the camera and I was glad not to be here,” said Rod Zolman, Operator at Pacemakers Dragway Park.

Video from his security camera shows some intense looking clouds moving through the area. He was watching from his home a couple of miles away thankful there wasn’t a race planned for Friday night.

“You could see on the far end a pretty massive cloud structure just forming down there and I was like yeah we better be watching this,” he said. “We had already decided we weren’t going to be out here tonight and I think that was probably a blessing.”

There’s so significant damage at the track but Zolman says there’s a lot of cleanup ahead from flooding because racing can’t be done on a dirty track. About 10 minutes away on Route 586 the storm took down two big trees which blocked the road until crews cleaned them up.

“Lots of wind, all these sticks flying out of the tree, then just a big crash and boom,” said Josh Gaston.

He was outside bringing his younger brother’s toys in a little before 6:30 p.m. when one of the trees came down across the road.

“Scary, definitely not what i was expecting at all right now,” he said.

Power was out at his family’s house and his neighbor’s house but came back on around 8 p.m.