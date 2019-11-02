Classic bikes — and lots of tweed — front and center for annual Columbus bike event

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you noticed your local thrift store is out of tweed today, it could be that it’s the seventh annual Columbus Tweed Bike Ride.

Two of the riders — Richard DeLombardo and Randy Fry — ride original and reproduction bicycles. DeLombardo’s was even built in 1888.

“This summer, I rode from my home near Cedar Point to Sedalia, Missouri,” DeLombardo said. “It was 620 miles in nine days of riding.”

Saturday’s 10-mile bike ride was made up of all kinds of cycles, not just fancy vintage rides, said one of the organizers.

“It’s an opportunity for cyclists to get out there and show off their best tweed,” noted Ken Cohen. “It’s a tradition that started in England and Scotland and has gone all over the world.”

Cohen said the ride has always started at the North Market, but that will end next year due to the market’s renovation plan.

Next November’s ride will begin on Lane Avenue, and organizers want to make the ride 600 strong.

So polish up your vintage bike, stock up on tweeds, and visit the Facebook page 13MPH for a listing of events.