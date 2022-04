SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert in Clark County has been canceled after 7-year-old Kaiden Coran was found safe, per Springfield Police.

Police say Coran was dropped off at the department’s headquarters after reportedly being taken by his non-custodial mother, Khadejha Coran, from baseball fields at 700 Selma Road late Friday evening.

No details on who found Coran or if an arrest was made were provided by police at this time.

Springfield PD continue to investigate.