Breaking News
First case of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in Columbus resident
Live Now
Pres. Trump briefing on COVID-19 pandemic
1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Karl Rd Baptist Church Maize Rd Baptist Church St Paul United Church of Christ St. Paul Lutheran Church - Westerville

Coronavirus COVID-19 case confirmed in Columbus

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 49-year-old Columbus man is the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Franklin County, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts announced Saturday morning.

The man recently traveled aboard the Carnival Valor (cruise ship). He is at home, in isolation. This was not a case of community spread.

RELATED: How to get tested for coronavirus in Franklin County

“We do expect cases of community spread in Columbus. That is the normal trajectory of this disease,” Mayor Ginther emphasized. “If you are sick, stay home.”

In Columbus, if you don’t have a primary care doctor and are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 call 614-645-1519.

The Valor cruise left from New Orleans on Feb. 29, went to Cozumel and Yucatan, returned to New Orleans on March 5th. The patient with the confirmed case returned to Columbus on March 6 and started having symptoms the next day. He was tested for COVID-19 on March 12, and officials received the positive test result Friday night at 8pm.

Officials worked overnight to contact all those who knew him, traveled with him or had contact with him. Two household contacts are in quarantine, and two contacts are exhibiting symptoms and are in isolation.

If anyone from the Central Ohio area was on the Carnival cruise ship the Valor from Feb. 29-March 5, call 614-645-1519.

Friday, Dr. Roberts announced 25 people were being tested in Columbus. As of Saturday, 54 people are being tested.

A public health emergency was declared in Columbus Friday afternoon by the Columbus Board of Health.

The case in Columbus brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Ohio to at least 14.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Saturday with the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic and an update on the latest number of confirmed cases, which the Ohio Department of Health updates daily at 2pm.

Get updated numbers and live press conferences everyday at 2pm here on our coronavirus in Ohio page. Download the free NBC4 app to get the first alerts as new cases are confirmed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools