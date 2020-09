COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Public Safety Director Ned Pettus and Police Chief Thomas Quinlan will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss investigations into complaints against Columbus police officers.

The press conference is happening at noon and can be streamed live right here.

The law firm BakerHostetler was contracted by the city to investigate 40 incidents referred to the mayor’s office that could result in administrative action against officers.