City shuts down Linden area home described as ‘drug den’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein says his office secured an emergency court order to shut down a drug operation that was operating out of a Linden area home.

It’s the 17th property shut down by the city so far this year.

Records indicate that police have responded to the home on Velma Avenue several times over the last couple years, according to the City Attorney’s office. Police say they have made covert purchases of heroin and crack cocaine from the home.

Several warning letters have been sent to the property owner.

Immediately after the Franklin County Environmental Court granted City Attorney Klein’s motion for an ex parte temporary restraining order this afternoon, officers from the Investigative/Tactical Unit raided the property and enforced the court’s order to board up the premises.

“While I continue to strongly advocate for reforming our state’s drug sentencing laws to treat addiction as the substance use disorder that it is, it is equally important for us to do everything we can to put drug dealers and traffickers out of business,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. “We once again want to thank the Columbus Division of Police for being on the frontlines of our battle against the drug epidemic.”

According to the city:

According to court documents, Columbus Police have conducted several covert purchases of crack cocaine and heroin from the premises, resulting in at least four search warrants that turned up various evidence. Last year, officers were dispatched to the premises regarding shots fired into the property, but the residents and other witnesses refused to cooperate with the police after they arrived. Soon thereafter, officers were once again dispatched to the premises on a report that a male was brandishing a gun. The suspect was apprehended and discovered to have two outstanding warrants for his arrest. Detectives issued nuisance warning letters to Ms. Royer on November 9, 2017, August 28, 2018, and September 5, 2018 to inform her of the illegal drug activity occurring at her property. However, the drug dealing continued, as narcotics detectives just recently obtained a covert purchase of crack cocaine from the premises.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for October 18.