City of Gahanna hosts unity gathering

Gahanna, Ohio (WCMH) – Residents of Gahanna are gathering Thursday at 12 p.m. at Creekside Plaza for a show of unity. Mayor Laurie Jadwin will be joined by community leaders including Rev. Dr. Joel King, Pastor Victor Davis and Pastor Mark Condon.

“As events have unfolded over the last several days, it has been difficult to find words that can fully convey the raw emotions that have been generated from what has been seen,” Jadwin said. “The senseless killing of Mr. George Floyd was horrific to watch and was an indefensible loss of life. We have witnessed anger and frustration expressed through peaceful protests. And we have seen needless violence, damage and destruction caused by unrelated outsiders seeking to capitalize on the pain of others.”

“All of this stands as a vivid and stark reminder that, even in the year 2020, deep divides continue to exist in our country,” said the mayor. “That many people in our nation and all over the world continue to experience unequal and unjust treatment. That even a quiet, family-oriented suburb like Gahanna is not immune to the hurt and pain or the experiences that are in issue.”

Gahanna Police Chief Jeff Spence issued the following statement: