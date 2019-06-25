City of Dublin announces new chief of police

Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Dublin has just named a new police chief for Dublin Police department.

Deputy Chief Justin Paez is now been promoted as the new chief of police effective June 24. Paez, a long-time law enforcement officer, has served with the Dublin police department since November 2003.

“Dublin is where my wife and I wanted to live and raise our family, and this department and community became our family,” Paez said.

The new chief has had previous roles in the department such as a patrol officer, patrol corporal, accreditation sergeant, community impact unit sergeant, lieutenant, operations bureau commander, services bureau commander and the deputy chief of police.

Dublin City Manager Dana McDaniel is confident Paez is the right person the job.

“Deputy Chief Páez has performed in an exemplary manner throughout his career and has assembled the appropriate amount of experience, training, and education, coupled with an extensive knowledge of the agency, the community, and our interagency partners to lead the agency into the future,” she said.

Chief Paez will be honored at a pinning ceremony on July 10, but details about the ceremony have yet to be announced.