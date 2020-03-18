City of Columbus suspends 72-hour parking rule indefinitely

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — To assist residents in following public health guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the City of Columbus is suspending enforcement of the regulation that requires vehicles to be moved after being parked in the same location for 72 hours.

“The Division of Parking Services is suspending the 72-hour parking rule indefinitely to provide flexibility and allow residents to stay in their homes as much as possible for their health and safety,” said Assistant Director Robert Ferrin.

In addition, some meters on High Street in the Short North will be temporarily converted to 30 minutes to allow for carryout service and brief pick-up and drop-off at restaurants and other local businesses in the neighborhood.

All other posted parking signage and time limits for on-street parking at meters and parking permit areas in Columbus currently remain in effect.

Parking Services has also cancelled parking ticket hearing appeals indefinitely, and all fines and penalties are suspended until hearings resume. Those who have a pending hearing will be notified by mail when their hearings are rescheduled.