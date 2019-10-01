October heat streak could be dangerous for elderly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week’s record-breaking heat has many seniors with no central air sitting in dangerous conditions.

Lifecare Alliance is sending out a warning to please check on seniors in your neighborhood. Nellie Imes knows what that feels like. She’s 85 years old and isn’t going outside until the heatwave passes.

“You couldn’t hardly tolerate it. You have to find air someplace. Sometimes I’d go to the store and shop just to get some cool air,” Imes said.

Now she lives in a home with a window air conditioning unit. Other seniors aren’t so blessed. Chuck Gehring, with Lifecare Alliance, said staff is keeping a close eye on its senior clients.

“Many of our clients and many elderly in our community don’t have air conditioning in an older house or can’t afford to turn it on because they can’t pay their electric bills,” he said.

The non-profit is encouraging residents to check on their neighbors.

“If you know you have an elderly or a chronically ill neighbor, today’s the day to check on them. Go over knock on the door make sure they’re ok. They’ve got some cooling,” Gehring said.

It’s a small gesture of kindness. For seniors like Imes, it means a lot.

“I really appreciate it,” she said. “It’s good to know that someone is caring about you.”