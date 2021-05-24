City leaders to provide update on fatal Bicentennial Park shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther, along with Columbus Division of Police Interim Chief Michael Woods will be providing an update on the shooting at Bicentennial Park that left a 16-year-old girl dead.

The news conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., Monday. You can watch it here on NBC4i.com.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:51 p.m. at the park’s amphitheater and resulted in 16-year-old Olivia Kurtz being killed while five others sustained gunshot wounds.

Ginther released a statement Sunday condemning the shooting.

I am saddened and angered by the tragic and senseless death of a young girl and another life lost due to gun violence. While police are still working to understand what occurred, it is clear that we as a community must do better to protect our children. As a father, my heart aches, and I offer my sincere condolences to the family. Anyone who has information should please call the police. Mayor Andrew Ginther

According to police, two other people were not shot, but were injured when they tried to run away.

Police have yet to release any suspect information.

Police ask anyone with any information on the shooting to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.