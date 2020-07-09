City leaders meet to discuss law enforcement standards in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The governor has asked the Ohio Collaborative-Police Advisory Board to come up with a standard for how law enforcement in the state handles mass protests.

Created in 2014, by then Governor Kasich, the Collaborative Police Advisory Board is a mix of law enforcement, community members, and elected officials. It handles a certification process that departments like Columbus, Hilliard, and Gahanna have volunteers to take part in and address things like police bias, use of force and deadly force as well as hiring and recruitment.

“These are important issues and we shouldn’t be afraid to discuss them,” said Executive Director Karhlton Moore.

Rather than saying what departments can and can’t do, the Ohio Collaborative-Police Advisory Board gives guidelines or requirements on how the departments make those decisions and enforces them.

“Most agencies already have policies in place. Because of the collaborative and the collaborative standards, there are some agencies that have never had policies who have created policies because they wanted to come into compliance.”

When a department is compliant and receives certification, Moore says it’s a statement.

“It’s a statement about the fact that you are willing to go through this voluntary process. So that your community knows that you are going to do everything in your power to show them that you are doing things the right way.”

To become certified, departments need a policy, proof the staff knows the policy, demonstrates the policy, and when they step out of line there needs to be proof action was taken.

“It’s not an impossible process but it’s not an easy process. There is work that has to be done. I think it’s an important partnership to have the law enforcement and community working together.”

Recently, Moore said, departments have shown more interest in being certified with 80 percent of the state now involved. Still, Moore says, there is work to be done.

“I think anything we do in terms of additional training, knowledge, policy development all of those things can help save lives.”

The Collaborative is scheduled to meet on July 28th to talk about the new standard regarding mass protests and it is expected to be open to the public.

The complete list of agencies who have and have not been certified can be found at: http://www.ocjs.ohio.gov/ohiocollaborative/

According to its website, “The Ohio Collaborative also provided model policies as a resource for agencies, and OCJS serves as a contact and is available to assist agencies with implementation.

OCJS published a report on March 31, 2017, listing which state and local law enforcement agencies have adopted and fully implemented the new minimum standards.

More than 500 agencies employing over 27,000 officers (in all 88 counties, representing 79 percent of all law enforcement officers in Ohio and most of Ohio’s metropolitan departments) are participating in the certification process.”