City leaders call for peace in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As the jury in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial prepares to deliberate, leaders here in Columbus are preparing for the verdict and the reaction to it.

Whatever the outcome in Minneapolis, local leaders want the response here to be peaceful. Mayor Andrew Ginther led a call for peace in the King Lincoln neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Ginther was joined by the President of City Council and the Franklin County Commission, who all highlighted some of the progress made over the last year. They were also joined by faith leaders, who the mayor encouraged to reach out to their congregations and spread that message of peace.

“In just a few hours, it will be in the hands of 12 citizens. While we pray for justice, I want to, and all of us here want to, implore our city and our citizenry to please, even if you protest, to do it peacefully and to do it knowing all of us are fighting for justice…and we are demanding justice,” said Bishop Timothy Clark, First Church of God.