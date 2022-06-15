COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus families are continuing to brave the heat as some are entering into day two with no electricity.

The city is offering resources in cooling centers and extended pool hours – but will that be enough?

The City of Columbus is extending pool hours again, so the five city pools will now open at 11 a.m. As for other relief, Mayor Andrew Ginther said his focus right now is getting the power back on, but they are already thinking about how they will help residents in the aftermath of the outages.

“We are doing a lot of unprecedented things to deal with an unprecedented time,” Ginther said.

To provide shelter for residents with no power, the city opened five cooling centers Tuesday at city recreation centers. Wednesday they upped that number.

“We have extended that to seven centers,” Bernita Reese, the City Parks and Recreation Director, said. “We have added Winstone as Douglas has gone out of power but we also added Linden as an additional cooling center but we have also added Lodge.”

Mayor Ginther said their main priority is areas entering into day two of no power.

“Particularly those areas that have been out of power the longest, that have had zero power restored, we are really focused on being close to those places – places they can walk or bike,” Ginther said.

The dangerous heat is not the only issue for these people. The mayor said it’s what happens next in terms of food loss and fuel costs.

“We have already started conversations with the county and other partners,” Ginther said. ‘This may be a place where rescue plan dollars or other things could be put to use to help families bounce back and recover from this.”

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said his office has seen an increased amount of calls in the last few days and they are happy about that.

“Call us if you need anything, don’t hesitate to call us,” Baldwin said. “Some people think that they are bothering us by calling about the heat or that type of issue – it’s no bother at all.”

Deputies said they want to help residents in any way, whether that be giving referrals on where to find fans and shelter or going to check up on a loved one. They say they are prepared to work overtime.

“If you want us to go out and check on a loved one, check on a neighbor, check on someone you haven’t heard from because you are concerned about high temperatures in the power outages that we are dealing with – that is going to be an important issue for us to address. We will find the time to make sure we are giving that wellness check,” said Deputy Chief Jim Gilbert.

The sheriff said there are also cooling centers open in Hamilton and Prairie townships for those in need.

Gilbert also wants to remind people about the dangers of hot cars for both pets and people.

“They say that temperatures in a car can rise up to 40 to 60 degrees within 10 minutes because of the amount of heat without the windows being down,” Gilbert said. “So obviously a pet can suffocate and an infant can suffocate.”

He said it is important to remember not to leave your pet outside for a long period of time, make sure they always have a shaded area, and be sure they have ice water to refresh.