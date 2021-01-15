City boards up University District house after party turns violent, string of complaints

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first nuisance property boarded up by the City of Columbus in 2021 is a University District rooming house with a history of violence.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced today that police cleared the house at 298 East 17th Ave. and boarded it up this morning.

“This emergency order may be the first of the year, but certainly won’t be the last, as we continue to use our legal authority to help protect neighborhoods against violence and crime,” Klein said in a press release. “This property was clearly a danger to the surrounding area and we’re grateful the court agreed with us.”

Complaints included sexual assault, violent threats, fights, and a crashed car. Police also investigated a stolen car, noise, loud music and problems with guns, the complaint said.

There was even a shootout there on Jan. 9, with partygoers jumping out the windows, and cars and another house struck by bullets. One car had a person in it, and the bullet smashed his glass and whizzed past him.

“The pattern of violence and crime at this property posed an ongoing threat to the area and a drain on public resources,” said Assistant City Attorney Chassidy Barham, who is the Zone Initiative attorney assigned to Police Zone One, which includes the University District, in a press release. “We greatly appreciate the court granting the order and want to thank the Columbus Division of Police for their diligent work in helping us build our case.”