WATCH LIVE: City Attorney Zach Klein, community leaders announce plan to improve police-community relations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein will be joined by community leaders to announce plans to reform the culture of justice Wednesday afternoon.

Klein, Elder Larry Price, Stephanie Hightower and Pastor Frederick LaMarr outlined the steps listed below they say are needed to immediately start assessing and improving police-community relations in the city.

PROTEST RESPONSE AND CROWD CONTROL PROCEDURES:

Appoint special counsel to perform an independent, outside investigation and review of the City of Columbus’ handling of the past week’s events. Conduct a review of Columbus Division of Police policies and procedures regarding the clearing of streets during peaceful demonstrations in order to avoid unnecessary confrontations between law enforcement and those exercising their First Amendment rights. Change the Columbus Division of Police policies on using chemical agents to comport with best practices as identified by Matrix Consulting, thereby ending broad use of chemical agents against nonviolent protesters and requiring verbal warnings. The Columbus City Attorney’s Office has submitted evidence to the Internal Affairs Bureau (IAB) and will continue to do so as it is gathered. To date, we have submitted photos and videos of uses of chemical agents being used on protestors, the widely seen images of the man standing passively with his hands up as he is being maced in the face, and more. We encourage members of the public to do the same. We also request members of the public submit to police any and all evidence they may have that could potentially identify individuals or groups inciting violence and destruction so that we can hold those individuals accountable. Evidence can be submitted to the Department of Public Safety’s Equal Opportunity Compliance Office at reportCPD@columbus.gov or directly to IAB at IABDeskSgt@columbuspolice.org.

SYSTEMIC CHANGES TO IMPROVE POLICE-COMMUNITY RELATIONS: