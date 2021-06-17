City attorney files complaint against “crime-plagued” Columbus Greyhound Station

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus City Attorney’s office has filed a legal complaint against Greyhound Bus Lines, declaring the E. Town Street station a public nuisance.

City Attorney Zach Klein and the Columbus Division of Police announced Thursday that they’re seeking a preliminary and permanent injunction against the station, calling it a “public nuisance”.

In a statement, they described the station as “crime-plagued” and “the site of stabbings, assault, overdoses, another recent shooting, and more.”

“The continued violence occurring at this property has plagued our city’s downtown residents, businesses, and visitors for too long,” Klein said in the statement.

Columbus police said the property “has been on CPD’s radar for several years.” They said they have responded to more than 300 calls about guns, knives, drugs, overdoses, fights, and a shooting at the station, according to the statement.

Judge Stephanie Mingo will rule on the complaint.