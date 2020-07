COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest COVID-19 case numbers for the state Wednesday afternoon. Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are also slated to give an update about the state's response to the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, July 21, a total of 77,215 (+1,047) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,219 (+30) deaths and 9,736 (+126) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 53,077 patients who have recovered from the virus in Ohio.