Citizen tip leads to two arrests in Marion drug seizure

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The Marion Police Department says a citizen’s “see something, say something” tip led to the arrest of two people and the seizure of drugs, guns, and cash.

Shannon Shannin, 31, of Marion, and Michael Marshall, 32, of Columbus were arrested on Tuesday after a citizen reported a suspicious vehicle on the 1300 block of Crescent Heights Rd.

Police say they recovered two loaded handguns, nearly 86 grams of methamphetamine, and $3,500 in cash.

They say that Marshall also had active felony warrants out for his arrest. After searching Marshall’s apartment, police say they seized an additional 175 grams of meth.

The case is being forwarded to the county prosecutor for formal charges.