Citizen complaints lead to drug arrest in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)–The Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force (CODE TF) and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man for trafficking heroin, and another person, who was not named, for an outstanding warrant in Hocking County.

In an information release on social media, the sheriff’s office said Gerald Hedges, 37, of Shawnee, Ohio was arrested at 403 E. Walnut Street when authorities executed a search warrant. This came after a number of people complained to the mayor’s office about the address.

Detectives interviewed several people who were at the address and called Perry County Children Services to investigate because a teenager was also there.

The homeowner, who was not identified in the release, was placed on notice that further drug activity occurring at this residence may result in the forfeiture of their property and the potential of criminal charges being filed against them.

Hedges appeared in court on Tuesday and was given a $10,000 bond of which he posted and was released.