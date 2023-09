Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Ohio using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12 months ending July 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 965 cities and towns in Ohio. The typical home value in the United States was $349,679 in July, 1.4% higher than the year before, and a new record.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN: 12

#2. Columbus, OH: 11

#3. Wooster, OH: 4

#4. Ashland, OH: 3

#4. New Philadelphia-Dover, OH: 3

#6. Celina, OH: 2

#6. Cleveland-Elyria, OH: 2

#6. Toledo, OH: 2

#9. Akron, OH: 1

#9. Coshocton, OH: 1

#9. Dayton-Kettering, OH: 1

#9. Findlay, OH: 1

#9. Mount Vernon, OH: 1

#9. Tiffin, OH: 1

#9. Zanesville, OH: 1

#50. Mount Perry

– Typical home value: $240,786

– 1-year price change: +$19,092 (+8.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$99,133 (+70.0%)

– Metro area: Columbus, OH

#49. Worthington

– Typical home value: $451,272

– 1-year price change: +$19,125 (+4.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$118,687 (+35.7%)

– Metro area: Columbus, OH

#48. Sterling

– Typical home value: $310,894

– 1-year price change: +$19,377 (+6.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$129,170 (+71.1%)

– Metro area: Wooster, OH

#47. Sullivan

– Typical home value: $259,235

– 1-year price change: +$19,596 (+8.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$99,599 (+62.4%)

– Metro area: Ashland, OH

#46. Alvada

– Typical home value: $242,146

– 1-year price change: +$19,640 (+8.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$92,257 (+61.6%)

– Metro area: Tiffin, OH

#45. Jenera

– Typical home value: $233,017

– 1-year price change: +$19,884 (+9.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$82,740 (+55.1%)

– Metro area: Findlay, OH

#44. Middle Bass

– Typical home value: $259,981

– 1-year price change: +$20,022 (+8.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$86,828 (+50.1%)

– Metro area: Toledo, OH

#43. Ottawa

– Typical home value: $259,855

– 1-year price change: +$20,172 (+8.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$93,262 (+56.0%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#42. Orange

– Typical home value: $471,448

– 1-year price change: +$20,178 (+4.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$128,307 (+37.4%)

– Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#41. Oregonia

– Typical home value: $396,034

– 1-year price change: +$20,275 (+5.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$135,315 (+51.9%)

– Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#40. Turpin Hills

– Typical home value: $475,619

– 1-year price change: +$20,279 (+4.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$115,376 (+32.0%)

– Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#39. Sugarcreek

– Typical home value: $294,573

– 1-year price change: +$20,352 (+7.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$128,847 (+77.7%)

– Metro area: New Philadelphia-Dover, OH

#38. Sugar Bush Knolls

– Typical home value: $387,222

– 1-year price change: +$20,530 (+5.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$105,657 (+37.5%)

– Metro area: Akron, OH

#37. Fresno

– Typical home value: $272,695

– 1-year price change: +$20,774 (+8.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$135,452 (+98.7%)

– Metro area: Coshocton, OH

#36. Okeana

– Typical home value: $402,754

– 1-year price change: +$20,780 (+5.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$129,903 (+47.6%)

– Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#35. Nova

– Typical home value: $249,496

– 1-year price change: +$21,122 (+9.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$97,543 (+64.2%)

– Metro area: Ashland, OH

#34. Big Prairie

– Typical home value: $246,955

– 1-year price change: +$21,233 (+9.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$96,593 (+64.2%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#33. Put in Bay

– Typical home value: $417,199

– 1-year price change: +$21,238 (+5.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$131,479 (+46.0%)

– Metro area: Toledo, OH

#32. Dry Run

– Typical home value: $498,411

– 1-year price change: +$21,403 (+4.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$126,330 (+34.0%)

– Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#31. Rockbridge

– Typical home value: $297,750

– 1-year price change: +$21,691 (+7.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$137,560 (+85.9%)

– Metro area: Columbus, OH

#30. Saint Henry

– Typical home value: $349,585

– 1-year price change: +$21,823 (+6.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$121,879 (+53.5%)

– Metro area: Celina, OH

#29. New Albany

– Typical home value: $572,747

– 1-year price change: +$21,842 (+4.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$175,014 (+44.0%)

– Metro area: Columbus, OH

#28. Saint Louisville

– Typical home value: $284,165

– 1-year price change: +$21,884 (+8.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$117,268 (+70.3%)

– Metro area: Columbus, OH

#27. Kenwood

– Typical home value: $452,879

– 1-year price change: +$21,985 (+5.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$130,833 (+40.6%)

– Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#26. Johnstown

– Typical home value: $400,364

– 1-year price change: +$22,166 (+5.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$154,409 (+62.8%)

– Metro area: Columbus, OH

#25. Hopewell

– Typical home value: $229,268

– 1-year price change: +$23,446 (+11.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$99,893 (+77.2%)

– Metro area: Zanesville, OH

#24. Mason

– Typical home value: $445,136

– 1-year price change: +$23,803 (+5.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$152,685 (+52.2%)

– Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#23. Evendale

– Typical home value: $450,217

– 1-year price change: +$24,052 (+5.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$97,050 (+27.5%)

– Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#22. Dalton

– Typical home value: $304,616

– 1-year price change: +$24,522 (+8.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$143,834 (+89.5%)

– Metro area: Wooster, OH

#21. Montgomery

– Typical home value: $574,097

– 1-year price change: +$24,654 (+4.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$161,609 (+39.2%)

– Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#20. Upper Arlington

– Typical home value: $571,742

– 1-year price change: +$24,826 (+4.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$153,808 (+36.8%)

– Metro area: Columbus, OH

#19. Glenmont

– Typical home value: $238,089

– 1-year price change: +$24,860 (+11.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$90,432 (+61.2%)

– Metro area: Mount Vernon, OH

#18. Marble Cliff

– Typical home value: $730,178

– 1-year price change: +$25,215 (+3.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$196,616 (+36.8%)

– Metro area: Columbus, OH

#17. Camp Dennison

– Typical home value: $254,080

– 1-year price change: +$25,260 (+11.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$100,467 (+65.4%)

– Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#16. Amberley

– Typical home value: $525,309

– 1-year price change: +$25,379 (+5.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$153,100 (+41.1%)

– Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#15. Baltic

– Typical home value: $304,678

– 1-year price change: +$25,872 (+9.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$167,974 (+122.9%)

– Metro area: New Philadelphia-Dover, OH

#14. Fort Recovery

– Typical home value: $291,831

– 1-year price change: +$26,208 (+9.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$104,407 (+55.7%)

– Metro area: Celina, OH

#13. Irwin

– Typical home value: $311,344

– 1-year price change: +$26,536 (+9.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$113,232 (+57.2%)

– Metro area: Columbus, OH

#12. Granville

– Typical home value: $488,583

– 1-year price change: +$26,951 (+5.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$168,774 (+52.8%)

– Metro area: Columbus, OH

#11. Alexandria

– Typical home value: $433,094

– 1-year price change: +$27,386 (+6.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$169,074 (+64.0%)

– Metro area: Columbus, OH

#10. Dundee

– Typical home value: $359,492

– 1-year price change: +$27,631 (+8.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$179,552 (+99.8%)

– Metro area: New Philadelphia-Dover, OH

#9. Lakeville

– Typical home value: $262,445

– 1-year price change: +$27,666 (+11.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$117,996 (+81.7%)

– Metro area: Ashland, OH

#8. Spring Valley

– Typical home value: $399,499

– 1-year price change: +$27,791 (+7.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$131,528 (+49.1%)

– Metro area: Dayton-Kettering, OH

#7. Millersburg

– Typical home value: $332,643

– 1-year price change: +$28,417 (+9.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$159,128 (+91.7%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#6. Moreland Hills

– Typical home value: $616,509

– 1-year price change: +$30,399 (+5.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$176,772 (+40.2%)

– Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#5. Holmesville

– Typical home value: $297,390

– 1-year price change: +$34,534 (+13.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$139,605 (+88.5%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#4. Apple Creek

– Typical home value: $338,152

– 1-year price change: +$37,035 (+12.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$187,398 (+124.3%)

– Metro area: Wooster, OH

#3. Terrace Park

– Typical home value: $655,602

– 1-year price change: +$39,032 (+6.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$128,908 (+24.5%)

– Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#2. Fredericksburg

– Typical home value: $406,286

– 1-year price change: +$41,999 (+11.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$233,172 (+134.7%)

– Metro area: Wooster, OH

#1. The Village of Indian Hill

– Typical home value: $1,408,754

– 1-year price change: +$73,664 (+5.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$455,099 (+47.7%)

– Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN