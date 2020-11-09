Cities of Columbus, Dayton announce lawsuit against Ohio’s AG office over gun background checks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — City officials with Columbus and Dayton are announcing have announced a lawsuit against the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, over what they say is a failure to keep guns out of the hands of criminals.

During a news conference Monday, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, City Attorney Zach Klein, along with Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley announced the lawsuit, claiming that gaps in Ohio’s background check databases allowed thousands of people prohibited from possessing firearms, because of a criminal conviction, to legally purchase a gun.

The lawsuit also alleges that the same people are also able to obtain an Ohio concealed carry permit and be hired in sensitive positions including working with children.

“When it comes to purchasing firearms, our citizens have been falsely lulled into feeling

secure with Ohio’s and the federal background check systems,” said City Attorney Zach

Klein. “Victims of domestic violence, schools and local employers rely on these systems to be

accurate and to keep dangerous individuals unarmed and out of certain situations. The

system is failing our residents – particularly those who are most at-risk. Republicans and

Democrats have all acknowledged our broken system, but those in charge have failed to do

anything about it. It’s up to us to step in and try to make this right for everyone’s safety and

security.”

The lawsuit also alleges that the gaps in criminal conviction record reporting are only one of

many deficiencies in Ohio’s background check system, which also include gaps

in the reporting of outstanding arrest warrants and of court findings of mental illness or

commitments to mental health facilities.