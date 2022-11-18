CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in Circleville.

Officers responded around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday to the scene near Rosewood Avenue after getting calls of an unresponsive woman, according to the Circleville Police Department. They found 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, of Columbus, dead upon arrival.

The department is asking for help from residents in the Rosewood, Brokaw, Highland and North Western Avenue areas by checking outdoor camera footage recorded between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. It asked anyone with information, video or photos to contact the department at 740-474-888 or to submit their photos and videos here.