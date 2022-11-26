CIRECLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old woman is dead after a crash overnight Saturday in Circleville, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP reports that just after 1 a.m., Chandra Destatio was driving north on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road when the car lost control, went off the roadway and hit a curb, mailbox, and tree before catching on fire.

Troopers arrived and found Destatio dead at the scene with OSHP’s early investigation indicating she was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.