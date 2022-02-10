CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Stolen trailers from Columbus turned up in Circleville at a towing yard, leading to a man being arrested and indicted for receiving stolen property.

On Dec. 29, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus police recovered multiple trailers at D&J Towing on North Court Street. Several weeks later, the officers came back with a search warrant and recovered a large amount of stolen property plus another trailer, according to a media release from the sheriff.

Officers arrested David McCain, 55, on Feb. 10 and booked him into the Pickaway County Jail. A grand jury indicted McCain on 10 counts of various felonies, all for receiving stolen property.

Sheriff Matthew Hafey concluded his media release by saying that he thanks detectives from both agencies who spent “endless amounts of time on this case.”