CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Investigators are looking into a report of a student bringing a gun to a Logan Elm school Monday.

According to a Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a school resource officer received a threat about a student possibly carrying a firearm at one of the district’s schools. It did not say which school the incident happened at.

The sheriff’s office said the student was found and detained without incident. The post did not say if a firearm was recovered.

The sheriff’s office said it will continue to investigate the incident.