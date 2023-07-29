CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A group in Circleville is pushing for answers after a K9 officer was released on a man with his hands up in the air.

Body camera footage of the July 4 traffic stop is causing outrage among communities throughout the country.

The incident resulted in the firing of Circleville Police officer Ryan Speakman. The video shows Speakman unleashing the K9 officer on 23-year-old truck driver Jadarrius Rose, who had his hands above his head at the time.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers had chased Rose more than 20 miles across three counties, with an attorney for Rose saying Rose did not know why he was being stopped and called 911, saying he was afraid. He was missing a rear left mud flap on his trailer, the attorney said.

Speakman sicked the K9 officer on Rose despite multiple troopers on the scene telling him not to release the dog. The dog proceeded to bite Rose on the arm and had to be pulled off of him.

A Black Lives Matter Circleville protest Saturday outside of the Circleville Police Department generated a lot of attention on social media, with more than 1,000 people saying they were interested in coming, but that did not end up happening.

There were a few people outside of the police station, as well as some counter-protesters, and Pickaway County Sheriff’s deputies walked the area and kept the roadway blocked off.

Online, Black Live Matter Circleville said their focus is now on the city’s chief of police, Shawn Baer, saying they want him and his initial decision that there was no wrongdoing on Speakman’s part to be investigated.

Cheryl Beverly, who attended the Circleville protest, said she wants to see the entire Circleville police department get a background check.

“When I saw the video, I had to keep rewinding it, and I saw where the dog passed the truck driver and then was told to come back,” Beverly said. “So he came back and then that’s when he mauled him. Why did that happen?”

Circleville police turned down a chance to be interviewed for this story.