This story discusses a suicidal crisis. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health emergency, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7. To reach the 24/7 Crisis Text Line, text 4HOPE to 741741.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Circleville Police Department has released more details into a fatal shooting involving a Pickaway County Sheriff’s deputy at a hotel last Saturday morning.

According to police, a 52-year-old Circleville woman, was inside a room at the Rodeway Inn on Route 23 in Circleville. The woman called 911 around 1:25 a.m. on Feb. 25, telling police she was suicidal, according to Circleville police.

When sheriff’s deputies and Circleville officers arrived at the scene, the woman knocked on the window of her room and held a handgun to her head, police said. Officers pleaded with her to drop the gun, but she instead came out of the hotel room carrying the weapon. Police said that after talking with the woman, she pointed the gun at a sheriff’s deputy. Two of the deputies then shot her.

She was taken to Grant Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.