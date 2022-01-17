CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Circleville police have arrested two people for involuntary manslaughter after a 1-year-old died ingesting fentanyl.

According to a social media post, police say that two children were brought Sunday to an emergency room: a 1-year-old not breathing and a 3-year-old who was ill and vomiting.

The 1-year-old was pronounced dead in the hospital and the 3-year-old was later released to family. It was discovered that both children had ingested fentanyl, with their parents later admitting to using and selling fentanyl and crack cocaine, police said.

Both parents were unaware of how the children acquired the fentanyl.

Police have arrested and charged the parents, 25-year-old Nicholas Lee and 26-year-old Brianna Roush, on counts of involuntary manslaughter, child endangering, drug trafficking, and drug possession.

Lee and Roush are being held by the Pickaway County sheriff until their initial court appearance.