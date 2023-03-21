CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man died Tuesday after his car was rear-ended by a Jeep in Pickaway County.

Paul Wegmeyer, 69, of Columbus, was hit around 8:30 p.m. on Monday while driving southbound on U.S. Route 23 near the Island Road overpass in Circleville, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.

After a 2012 Jeep rear-ended his 2001 Lincoln, Wegmeyer’s car was forced out of its lane, crashing into a 2013 Hyundai, the sheriff’s office said. Initial reports suggest that Wegmeyer’s car was stopped on U.S. Route 23 with its lights off when it was hit by the Jeep.

On Tuesday — the day following the crash — the sheriff’s office said Wegmeyer succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.