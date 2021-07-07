Columbus man arrested after robbery, pursuit in front of Circleville safety forces center

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man allegedly ripped a necklace from a woman’s neck in front of the Circleville Safety Forces Communications Center before leading police on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday.

According to the Circleville Police Department, John Stanly, 36, was arrested and is facing charges related to the incident.

Police said employees at the Circleville Safety Forces Communication Center saw an altercation involving a robbery in front of the building via the surveillance camera system.

The employees informed officers at the site of what happened and when they went outside the building, they found the victim, who told them the suspect walked up to her and ripped a gold chain from her neck before running off, police said.

Officers chased the suspect, later identified as Stanly, on foot before he got into a car and sped off toward U.S. 23.

Officers pursued Stanly as he was traveling north on U.S. 23 at speeds over 100 miles per hour, police said, before eventually stopping his vehicle in the area of Fletchers Towing.

Stanley was taken into custody and is being charged with robbery, failure to comply, and assault.

He was taken to Pickaway County jail without incident.