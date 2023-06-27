CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect wanted in a Circleville shooting earlier this month was arrested in Columbus on Tuesday.

According to Circleville Police, William P. Riffe II, 31, of Circleville, is facing assault and weapons charges in connection with a June 10 shooting.

Police said officers responded to a call of a disturbance on Villa Drive on June 10, where they located a shooting victim. Officers rendered aid to the victim while a search for the suspect began.

The manhunt for the suspect involved the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Columbus Police Department Aviation, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team. However, the suspect, identified as Riffe, wasn’t found.

On Tuesday, investigators received a tip that Riffe was in Columbus. With the help of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, Riffe and his fiancé, Bobbi Jo Moore, 46, of Circleville, were arrested.

Riffe is charged with six counts of second-degree felonious assault, one count of second-degree felony improper discharge of a weapon into a habitation, and one count of third-degree felony weapons under disability.

Moore is facing a third-degree felony obstructing official business charge.

Both Riffe and Moore were taken to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Jail.