CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Circleville Police Department announced that a school nurse at Circleville High School has been charged for alleged inappropriate contact with a juvenile student.

The police say they received a complaint on Jan. 19 and identified the suspect as 39-year-old Rachael Knapp, a contracted nurse through OhioHealth.

Circleville police report that Knapp admitted to being involved with a juvenile over social media that involved inappropriate messages and photos.

Knapp has been charged with four counts of dissemination of matter harmful to juveniles, according to police.

She is due in court for an arraignment on March 15 in Circleville Municipal Court.

OhioHealth Berger Hospital issued the following statement regarding Knapp:

“We are aware of the law enforcement investigation involving Rachael Knapp and can confirm that she was an associate of OhioHealth. When the allegations against her surfaced, we immediately placed her on administrative leave and she has since resigned. We will fully cooperate with law enforcement throughout the investigation. We value the strong working relationships we have with community partners, and these allegations against Rachael Knapp, if sustained, are in direct contradiction to our values as a faith-based healthcare system. “