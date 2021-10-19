CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) One of the largest and longest-running festivals in central Ohio, the Circleville Pumpkin Show, kicks off Wednesday.

For 114 years, the city of Circleville has held its annual Pumpkin Show, and just like the pumpkins at the show, it only seems to grow bigger and bigger each time.

From top to bottom, this tower of pumpkins is just one of the many sights visitors will see for the next few days.

The Circleville Pumpkin Show is back!

“So, we have the largest pumpkins,” said Pumpkin Show spokesperson Jennifer Tomlinson.

After having to cancel last year’s event due to COVID-19, Tomlinson said the community is more than eager to have the show come back.

“It’s always the third Wednesday of October, and runs through Saturday, and in those four days, they usually project us to have 400,000 to 500,000 people.”

And all those people are absolutely vital to the businesses in the Circleville area.

“It pretty much means everything,” said Lindsey’s Bakery co-owner Zack Miller. “I think there’s definitely years where we wouldn’t have gotten by.”

Ever since his grandfather started Lindsey’s Bakery back in the 1950s, Miller said the Circleville Pumpkin Show has been their biggest opportunity for business year-round.

The bakery is known for its famous pumpkin donuts and massive pumpkin pie, and they’re not the only ones selling pumpkin-flavored foods here either.

However, what brings most people to the show, is the weigh-in event for the largest pumpkin, with farmers from all over in Pickaway County, coming to compete.

“For these pumpkins here, these are called prize winners, they’re looking for the three best,” said pumpkin farmer Chris Yoder.

Yoder is taking part in a smaller pumpkin event, with judges looking for pumpkins with the best color, surface, and quality.

As only a part-time farmer with around five acres, he says it’s a job that takes up a lot of his schedule but is one that he truly enjoys.

“It’s work, like anything else, but just the different varieties and things, it’s kind of fun,” Yoder said.

The show is free and runs through Saturday at 159 East Franklin Street in Circleville.