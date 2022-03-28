CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Circleville Police Department said that a 46-year-old man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for multiple crimes against children.

Circleville PD reported that an investigation began after a parent notified the police in December 2018 that their child was communicating with a person on Facebook who was grooming the child and asking for inappropriate pictures.

Detectives for Circleville police discovered the Facebook account was owned by 46-year-old Bradley Dieffenbacher, a registered sex offender in Florida, according to police.

Dieffenbacher had two prior convictions for similar crimes in New York City while working as a middle school math teacher and was victimizing other children around the country using a fake Facebook account, according to Circleville police.

Police say that multiple agencies, including the Columbus Homeland Security Investigations Officers, assisted Circleville police in arresting Dieffenbacher, who was charged with five child-related crimes.

Police said he pled guilty to all five counts on March 17 and was sentenced to 37 years in prison.