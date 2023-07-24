CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Body camera footage from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a Circleville officer unleashing a K9 on an unarmed Black man after being warned by other law enforcement officials to not do it.

On July 4 at 9:34 a.m., a semi-truck was traveling west on U.S. Route 35 in Jackson County. OSHP said the driver, 23-year-old Jadarrius Rose, was driving without a left rear mud flap on his truck and failed to stop for an inspection.

Body camera footage showed troopers giving verbal commands to Rose as he continued going on U.S. Route 23 and did stop. Troopers deployed stop sticks on U.S. 23 to end the pursuit, which lasted nearly 30 minutes.

At the end of the pursuit, Rose gets out of the car with his hands empty and in the air, per OSHP trooper accounts in the incident report. Multiple officer accounts and body camera footage showed Rose with his hands up and being told by officers to walk toward them and get down on the ground, which he did not.

The body camera video, which has been edited for graphic material, is below. Viewer discretion is advised.

Circleville officer Ryan Speakman and a K9 stood to the side of Rose as officers shouted “Come to me or you are going to get bit!” At the same time, a trooper can be heard in the video repeatedly saying “Do not release the dog on him with his hands up.”

Speakman then released the dog and pointed it toward Rose to attack him. As the dog attacked Rose and began to bite his left arm, multiple troopers shout to get the dog off of him. While Rose received first aid, the trooper that initially said not to release the dog asked another trooper if he was loud enough. The other trooper responded, “You said it three, four multiple times.”

Rose was taken to Adena Regional Hospital to be treated and charged with failure to comply, a fourth-degree felony. Since the incident, he was released from jail. Rose’s attorney has declined to comment further.

NBC4 has requested a statement from the Circleville Police Department, but it has not responded as of 2:30 p.m. Monday.