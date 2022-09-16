CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man law enforcement said viewed and distributed child pornography with bestiality content is in the Pickaway County Jail.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, and the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant for the home of Allen K. Stewart, 62, on Chickasaw Drive, Circleville, on Thursday after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip alleged Stewart viewed, shared, and saved child pornography with bestiality content.

After arresting Stewart leave for work, detectives took him back home and executed the warrant, PCSO said in a media release.

Detectives interviewed Stewart before taking him to Pickaway County Jail. They charged Stewart with five counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, among other charges.

Stewart was arraigned in the Circleville Municipal Court on September 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM.

Due to this being an ongoing investigation, there is a possibility of more charges to come at a later time, the sheriff’s office said in the release.