CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Circleville man is under arrest after the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said he intentionally set fire to a building Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy on patrol noticed a large amount of smoke near US-23 north of Huston Street at about 10:46 a.m. Sunday. The deputy drove toward the smoke and discovered a building that was fully engulfed in flames.

The building appeared to be abandoned, but the sheriff’s office said it looked like people had been staying inside.

After interviewing witnesses to the fire, sheriff’s deputies arrested Richard Hill Jr., 36, and charged him with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.

Hill was taken to Pickaway County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Circleville Municipal Court Tuesday.

Fire departments from Pickaway Township, Circleville, Harrison Township, Scioto Township, Tarlton, Clearcreek, and Southwest Pickaway all responded to the building to fight the fire.