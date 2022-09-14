A car crashed into a building on the Ohio Christian University campus, causing Circleville schools to be delayed two-hours. (NBC4)

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been detained after a car crashed into a building on the Ohio Christian University campus Wednesday morning, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the active police presence, nearby Circleville City Schools announced a two-hour delay Wednesday with the school district canceling morning preschool and delaying the start time for afternoon preschool 20 minutes.

Circleville police inspect a car that crashed into a building on OCU campus (NBC4)

Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office officials said that they received a call around 6:00 a.m. of a vehicle that crashed into a building on the campus of Ohio Christian University.

Ohio State Highway Patrol stated that all entrances to OCU are closed at this time. The campus of OCU is less than one mile away from Circleville City Schools.

All entrances to the university are blocked as authorities continue to investigate.

PCSO confirmed one person has been detained with Circleville City Schools stating around 8:00 a.m. the situation is resolved and it’s safe to bring students to campus.

NBC4 will provide further information when available.