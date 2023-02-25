CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a fatal shooting involving a Pickaway County sheriff’s deputy early Saturday morning in Circleville.

According to a BCI spokesman, the shooting happened outside of a Rodeway Inn near U.S. Route 23 at approximately 2:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

It is not known what led to the shooting, but one person was killed by a sheriff’s deputy. No officers were injured in the incident.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.