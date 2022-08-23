CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — An 82-year-old woman was found dead in Circleville Tuesday morning in a quarry after a crash, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.

PCSO states they received a report at 6:30 a.m. that Mary Doddroe was missing. They later learned from one of her children that she left to go to Circleville at 9:00 a.m. Monday and did not return.

As a deputy was driving the route she would have taken, he discovered skid marks on Island Road that led to the Circleville Twin Quarries. Additional law enforcement arrived and found Doddroe dead at the scene at around 7:40 a.m.

Initial investigation revealed that a car driving north on Island Rd. went off the left side of the roadway, into a ditch, through a barbwire fence, and into the quarry, per the sheriff’s office.

Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office says they are still investigating this case.