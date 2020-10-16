Circleville Rotary Club hosting Pumpkin Show drive-through event this weekend

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the great Fall traditions in Central Ohio is the annual Circleville Pumpkin Show. But this year the event has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event brings in around 400,000 people to Pickaway County and raises thousands of dollars each year that stays in the community helping at-risk students, promoting programs for seniors, and providing money to parks, trails and more.

But with the event cancelled, the Circleville Sunrise Rotary came up with an idea to help offset some of the loss. They organized the Rotary Taste of Pumpkin Show drive-through event, which will allow people to buy their favorite Pumpkin Show treats without ever leaving their cars.

“We’ll have pumpkin chili and cornbread. We’ll also have some pumpkin fudge, some pumpkin whoopie pies, pumpkin rolls, pumpkin pancakes and sausage. We’ll have a few things for the non-pumpkin eaters too. We’ll have some French fries and some caramel apples. We’ll also will have some pumpkin cotton candy and pumpkin caramel apples,” said Gwen Wolford, president of the Circleville Sunrise Rotary. “Something for everyone I think. And of course, Lindsey’s famous pumpkin donuts, only pre-order though.”

The event runs from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00pm on Saturday, October 17 and will be held at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds. The rotary is also accepting donations for Toys for Tots.

To get more information and to pre-order food items, click here.