CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents in Circleville are being asked to conserve their water use as firefighters work on combating a house fire.

Circleville police issued the request Monday afternoon.

The fire is near the intersection of East Union and Clinton streets, and people are asked to avoid that area.

Police, fire and EMS are working at the scene.

