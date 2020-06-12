Circleville Police serve 65 arrest warrants for drug-related offenses

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — On Friday morning, multiple Circleville Police Department arrest teams armed with 65 arrest warrants descended on several residences in and outside the city to arrest people with substance abuse disorders and traffickers. The arrest teams took people into custody, not just jail.

The Circleville Police Department said “this approach to substance abuse is different, but hopefully more effective. “

Arrested individuals were transported to a booking and COVID-19 screening center. After screening, they were transported directly to court for arraignment on their charges. In court, they were afforded the opportunity to speak with a defense attorney prior to arraignment. They were also able to speak with counselors from Pickaway Area Recovery Services and Project F.O.R.T. (Fairfield Overdose Recovery Team).

After arraignment, arrested individuals were transported to drug rehab, probation/parole offices or jail, based on the decision of the court. This operation started in April when local drug overdoses began increasing, 38 drug overdoses and 4 overdose deaths to be exact, since January 1.

CPD said the goal of the operation was to identify individuals with substance abuse disorders and provide them with resources for a successful recovery.