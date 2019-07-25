Circleville police seek tips related to 1980 homicide

CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) – A community remembers the murder of a school teacher as Circleville police still searches for her killer nearly 40 years later.

On September 17 1980, Vicki Koch’s remains were found in a remote field in Madison County.

It is the city’s only cold case. Investigators say they need your help.

Circleville is what Peggy Brown knows. She’s lived here all her life and remembers this case very well



“It makes you want to be aware of your surroundings. Because you just don’t know who it was. Is this person in this community or are they somewhere else? Are they murdering other women,” said Brown.



Right now, police continue to search for Koch’s killer. On Thursday, August 14, 1980, family reported Koch missing after she did not make it to her hometown visit with family in Sandusky, Ohio.



Family and friends told police Koch was last seen about four to five days before they reported her missing. She went to an event with friends in Ross County.



Deputy Chief, Bob Chapman, said he’s not giving up on finding her killer.



“Her remains were so decomposed, they weren’t able to say other than by a violent means,” said Chapman.



As motivation to not give up on the search for the young teacher’s killer, he keeps Koch’s picture on his wall.



“She was a driven individual. She was a responsible individual. Of course, she was someone daughter and someone’s sister,” said Chapman.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ohio Attorney General, or call the Circleville Police Department at 740-474-8888