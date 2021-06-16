Circleville Police: Man attempts to kidnap woman, two children

CIRCLEVILLE (WCMH) — A man has been charged after he allegedly tried to kidnap a woman and two small children in Circleville Tuesday.

Wesley Stallworth has been charged with receiving stolen property and three counts of attempted abduction, all fourth-degree felonies.

According to Circleville Police, the man approached the woman, who had two small children with her, on the 400 block of South Pickaway Street.

The man, who was driving a white four-door car, used the vehicle to block the woman on the sidewalk and allegedly attempted to get them into the vehicle.

The woman and the children were able to flee from the scene and get to a home, where they called police.

Officers said they later found the white vehicle on Logan Street and discovered it had been stolen from a Pilot gas station on US Route 23 earlier in the day.

Based on the description given to police, they found Stallworth on the 100 block of Logan Street. When searched, police allegedly found car keys in his pocket that matched the stolen vehicle.

Wesley also had a warrant for his arrest from Yellow Springs Ohio and from Ohio Adult Parole Authority.